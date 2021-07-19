Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

