Capital Analysts LLC Sells 5,655 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

CFG stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

