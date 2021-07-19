Capital Analysts LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

GM stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

