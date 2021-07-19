Capital Analysts LLC Takes $2.92 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $102.26 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.65.

