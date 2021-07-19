Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.09.

CPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$41.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.15. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$26.78 and a 1 year high of C$42.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.9095338 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

