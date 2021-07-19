Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 10,242 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

