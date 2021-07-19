Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 804 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $125.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

