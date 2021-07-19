Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,756,250. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

