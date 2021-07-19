Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $616.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $598.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.