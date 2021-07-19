Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 578.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Deluxe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Deluxe by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Deluxe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

