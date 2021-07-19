Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,288 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

