Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Travers sold 248,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,966,860.00. Insiders sold 299,884 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,386 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $146.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.20. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

