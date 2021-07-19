Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.22% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,536 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $530.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

