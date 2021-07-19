Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,902,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,693,000 after acquiring an additional 166,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

