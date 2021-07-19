Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $41.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41.

