Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $190.50 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

