Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB opened at $97.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $450,682.20. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,706 shares of company stock worth $9,299,995 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

