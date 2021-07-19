Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 477,448 shares of company stock worth $44,784,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $308.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.62 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

