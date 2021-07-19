Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.22 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 379.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,915,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $135.25 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

