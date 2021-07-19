Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,129.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDQ stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01.

