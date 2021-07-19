Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.26 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BHP stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

