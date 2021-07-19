Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Discovery were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Discovery by 765.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Discovery by 2,171.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $262,387.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,010 shares of company stock worth $4,166,273. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.