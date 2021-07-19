Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $104.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.