Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $443,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

KHC opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

