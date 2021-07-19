Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

