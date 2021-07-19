Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 965.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

