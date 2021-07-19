Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $1.33 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $130.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

