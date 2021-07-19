Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,237 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $101.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

