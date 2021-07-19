Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 26,809 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of Arco Platform worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 151,785 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $831.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.