Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 241.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,334,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $140.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $191.13.

