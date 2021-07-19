Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.