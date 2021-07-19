Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,486,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TC Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.