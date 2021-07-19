Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 351 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,693 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,736. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $430.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.71 and a fifty-two week high of $452.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

