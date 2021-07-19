Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,870 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The AES were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The AES by 35.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The AES by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after buying an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

