Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Carbios SAS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Shares of COOSF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.67. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.