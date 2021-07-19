Cardano Reaches One Day Volume of $761.30 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion and approximately $761.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002503 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00239307 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.