Cardano Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $33.78 billion and $1.27 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00049664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002381 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032094 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00222184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.