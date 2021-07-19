CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter.

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident.

