Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $193.58 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.14.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

