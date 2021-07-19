Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSL opened at $193.58 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.14.
In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
See Also: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.