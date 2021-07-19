CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarLotz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82).

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOTZ. Barrington Research reduced their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

