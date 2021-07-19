CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 2.3% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.16% of CarMax worth $250,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in CarMax by 88.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CarMax by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $31,106,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,905 shares of company stock worth $29,661,195. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

KMX stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.87. 9,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,681. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.