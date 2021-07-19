CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Up 25.5% in June

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $128.55. 830,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,782. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $3,158,542.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,905 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

