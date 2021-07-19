Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,506,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,606,000 after buying an additional 2,219,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,837,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

