Carr’s Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.18 (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CARR traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 147 ($1.92). 108,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,395. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.72.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Peter Page purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.