Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.13.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $97.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.91.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after buying an additional 174,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.