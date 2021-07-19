Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

