CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $32.15 and $50.98. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00776837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

