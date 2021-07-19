Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.87 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $56.87 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00101720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00145431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.49 or 0.99558901 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,223,899,247 coins and its circulating supply is 906,985,522 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

