Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post sales of $19.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.82 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $12.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $83.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Adam Jay Sussman sold 13,677 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $713,802.63. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,073,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $64.99 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.