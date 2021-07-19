Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.15 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

